BBNaija: Lucy and Nengi Slug it Out Sunday Night and It’s Messy!

Lucy and Nengi got into a heated exchange last night, during which both women threw hurtful darts at each other.

The drama started during the Sunday Night Eviction show, after Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked Nengi why she was leading the men of the house on. Nengi shut the question down, and shortly after, confronted Lucy who insinuated the same claims. And this led to a heated exchange during which both women body and slut-shamed each other.

Even when folks stepped in to quell the fight, both women came almost at each other’s necks, until HOH Ozo had to forcefully call for a house meeting to diffuse the hot atmosphere.

Watch the clip below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

