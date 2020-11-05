BBNaija Lockdown Winner, Laycon Celebrates Over 10 Million Streams of His EP, ‘Who is Laycon

Tofunmi Oluwashina

These are good times for Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba aka Laycon where his music is concerned.

The singer and rapper took to Instagram to celebrate a huge milestone; his EP, ‘Who is Laycon’, garnering over 10 million streams across all digital platforms.

Laycon who has been working tirelessly on his music since exiting the Big Brother Naija house with a feature on DJ Neptune and Joeboy’s Nobody remix, expressed gratitude to his teeming fans and well wishers from all over as he encouraged them to continue streaming.

Looks like superstar status is right around the corner for the fierce nation signee.

Congratulations to him!

