#BBNaija: Laycon and Erica Finally Agree to Give Each Other Space

It seems as though the supposed love triangle involving Erica, Kiddwaya and Laycon has finally straightened into a neat line: Laycon is now out of the picture.

In case you missed all the drama: Laycon has never been ashamed of revealing how he feels about Erica, who is strongly attracted to Kiddwaya. The ride has been messy, with Erica’s attention divided between her sexual attraction to Kiddwaya and her platonic relationship with Laycon.

Last night, during the eviction show, Erica clarified that Laycon is simply a friend and nothing more. After after the eviction show was over, she sat for her a heart-to-heart with Laycon, during which they both agreed to give each other necessary space.

