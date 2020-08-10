BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica Have Defined Now Defined Their Relationship

So, Erica wants viewers of the Big Brother Naija reality show to know that she considers Kiddwaya her “special friend” and “bestie,” while Kiddwaya says he enjoys her company.

The duo who have been quite handsy with each other were put on the spot during the Sunday Night eviction show, during which housemates Eric and Tochi were kicked off the contest.

Asked what’s her deal with Kiddwaya–who she had said she’s physically attracted to, and Laycon–who she had said she was mentally attracted to; Erica clarified that Kidd is her “special friend,” and “bestie.” And about Laycon, she simply defined him as her “friend,” and nothing more.

See the video below:

#Ebuka to Eriica: what's going on between you, Laycon and Kiddwaya. Are you playing games?#Erica to Ebuka: Laycon is my friend. Kiddwaya is my special friend…

Chai why is this girl confusing us 🤦‍♀️ #iCONsForLaycon#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/gvMurqpF69 — Ihotu Michael (@MichaelIhotu) August 9, 2020

Asked what’s he feels for Erica and also the idea of him being a flirt, Kidd said he is who he is–a man who is playful with people, and if that’s miscontrued as flirtatiousness, then he is fine with with. And about his feelings for Erica, “he said he isn’t sure about that and would tell her if he gets neck deep.

See his video below:

Ebuka to Kidd: You were coaching a fellow hm (Nengi) on being flirtatious. Is that what you're doing with Erica?#kiddwaya : I'm naturally flirtatious, I don't know if I have feelings for Erica, we're just good friends.

Me: Special friends you mean. Lol #BBNaija #bbnaija2020 pic.twitter.com/y2GBgKN8Cp — Ihotu Michael (@MichaelIhotu) August 9, 2020

Hours later, the duo curled up in Kidd’s bed and retired for the night.

