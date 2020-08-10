#BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica Have Defined Now Defined Their Relationship

ukamakaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on #BBNaija: Kiddwaya and Erica Have Defined Now Defined Their Relationship

So, Erica wants viewers of the Big Brother Naija reality show to know that she considers Kiddwaya her “special friend” and “bestie,” while Kiddwaya says he enjoys her company.

The duo who have been quite handsy with each other were put on the spot during the Sunday Night eviction show, during which housemates Eric and Tochi were kicked off the contest.

Asked what’s her deal with Kiddwaya–who she had said she’s physically attracted to, and Laycon–who she had said she was mentally attracted to; Erica clarified that Kidd is her “special friend,” and “bestie.” And about Laycon, she simply defined him as her “friend,” and nothing more.

See the video below:

Asked what’s he feels for Erica and also the idea of him being a flirt, Kidd said he is who he is–a man who is playful with people, and if that’s miscontrued as flirtatiousness, then he is fine with with. And about his feelings for Erica, “he said he isn’t sure about that and would tell her if he gets neck deep.

See his video below:

Hours later, the duo curled up in Kidd’s bed and retired for the night.

,

Related Posts

Toyin Lawani Shades BBN’s Nengi, Insinuates She Took Over Baby Daddy’s Account to Insult Her in the Past

August 10, 2020

Azealia Banks Shares Disturbing Posts: ‘I Think I Will End My Tenure Here On Earth Soon’

August 10, 2020

#BBNaija: Lucy and Nengi Slug it Out Sunday Night and It’s Messy!

August 10, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply