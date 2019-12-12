BBNaija Khloe Reveals What She Wants in A Man

Khloe wants you all to know what she expects from a man who wishes to go into a relationship with her.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star took to her Instagram today to reveal that she has high expectation of the men she intends to date: they must meet certain financial standard, or the relationship is dead-on-arrival.

She wrote:

“So last night at dinner I was having a conversation with the girls and I said I can’t MARRY a broke man that doesn’t have at least 3 cars , 2 houses and 2 stable businesses …. so it got online and people are insulting me … 1. That’s my wish not yours

2. I repeat I’m not bringing a child into this world if my husband and me are not financially stable

3. It’s me that know what I went through growing up and I don’t wish that for my children.

4. I have half of this things , so why should I go lower

5. It’s none of your gaddam business what I wish for …. Ladies are quick to judge but deep down you want that life but it’s obvious you don’t think you can get it or you deserve it so you settle for less … I’m already a working lady so why should I on earth settle for less …. men will curse me cos they don’t work hard enough to acquire this things or they know they can’t come close to achieving this things in 100 years to come AND that’s none of my life business … keep your poverty and low thinking to yourself

Some said does my father has all this things , no darling😡That’s enough reason why my husband should have a lot so your broke kids won’t say same thing to them in future … My life, My rules , My wishes .”

See the full post below: