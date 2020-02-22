BBNaija Khloe is Living the Best Time of Her Life in the Maldives

Khloe is living the bets time of her life in the Maldives.
The Big Brother Naija star whose real name is Abiri Oluwabusayomi, took to her Instagram to share her latest photos from her vacation spot, with captions that got folks feeling envious of her luxury.
“Water , sun , happiness and Good company Goes hand in hand don’t let anyone tell you otherwise,” she captioned one photo, and added in another: “Excuse me while I live my best life.”
See her photos below:
-Stop checking to see who has viewed your story -Stop deleting your post because they don't have enough likes -Stop talking & listen -Stop feeling embarrassed about things that make you feel happy -Stop thinking loving yourself means you're stuck up -Stop comparing yourself to her/him you're beautiful -Stop dwelling in the past about what could have been -Stop reading old text messages -Stop trying to be somone you're not -Stop trying to impress others -Stop believing that social media acceptance your self worth -Stop hating your skin -Stop refreshing your notifications -Stop arguing with your parents -Stop being in a grumby mood all the time -Stop putting your all into people only to be let down -Stop being ashamed of your type of music -Stop feeling bad about your body -Stop limiting yourself"
Tick tock…tick tock… Life is counting down on your internal clock. Memories that feel as if they occurred yesterday turn to flashes of moments that seem to fade away. People you once knew walk by without a clue. The times you once shared exist as if you were never there. Years fly…friends die… and you never know when you'll say your last goodbye. Oh, how I wish I could turn back time, spend it with loved ones and cherish what once was mine. Or to go back even more, being a kid in a candy store. How I miss the way I used to feel on Christmas day when Santa felt real. But back to reality…back to today, family is scarce and memories continue to fade away. Tick tock…tick tock… How I wish I could control this clock.