BBNaija Khloe is Living the Best Time of Her Life in the Maldives

Khloe is living the bets time of her life in the Maldives.

The Big Brother Naija star whose real name is Abiri Oluwabusayomi, took to her Instagram to share her latest photos from her vacation spot, with captions that got folks feeling envious of her luxury.

“Water , sun , happiness and Good company Goes hand in hand don’t let anyone tell you otherwise,” she captioned one photo, and added in another: “Excuse me while I live my best life.”

See her photos below: