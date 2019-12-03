#BBNaija Khafi and Gedoni Spotted Packing on the PDA in Lekki

Khafi Kareem and her partner Gedoni are living the best time of their lives.

The couple was spotted in an eatery in Lekki, Lagos, displaying their affection for each other, and this warmed the hearts of fans who saw followed their journey in the Big Brother Naija house — their relationship, their fights, the breakup post-BBNaija, and finally reuniting again in time for her birthday.

Now, they are officially a couple and fans can’t wait for them to take this relationship to the next level.

See the video that got everyone talking:

