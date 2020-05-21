Big Brother Naija is about to make another comeback.

This was confirmed by the Multichoice, which says all plans for the fifth season of the show will premiere in July 2020.

Speaking on the return of BBNaija, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said in a statement shared by Bellanaija:

“Big Brother Naija has been widely regarded as one of Africa’s biggest entertainment exports, being the biggest showcase of Nigeria’s diversity outside of core Nollywood. This fifth season promises to be more adventurous, exciting and entertaining, and will undoubtedly be the biggest thing on African television in 2020. The timing of the show is also particularly important, given the dominance of the COVID-19 pandemic; auditions for the fifth edition will now hold online and viewers and stakeholders alike can rest assured knowing that global best practices, precautions and preventive measures will be followed throughout the show, even as we guarantee the premium entertainment BBNaija is renowned for.”

