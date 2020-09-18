BBNaija Housemate, Laycon Bags Endorsement Deal with House of Lunettes

In a first of its kind move, Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Laycon has bagged am endorsement deal with House of Lunettes.

The rapper who is still in the house and looks like fans’ favourite with his ever increasing social media following, is the first ever contestant on the BBN reality TV show to achieve this feat.

Laycon’s social media handles; Instagram and Twitter, shared the news of the deal and fans of the 26-year-old dubbed Aristotle by fellow housemates are said to have crashed the site under 1 hour since the news broke.

The Iconic eyewear named after Laycon’s fanbase called ‘Icons’, is a dark shade with the icons’ logo on the frame.

