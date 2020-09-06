BBNaija House in Chaos After Housemates Party With Famous Gin Brand

It was a very long night at the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) house after housemates parties with a famous alcohol brand.
First, it was a messy, heartbreaking fighting involving Erica Nlewedim and Laycon, and next Neo and Vee. As though that was not enough, Erica dragged Dorathy, Prince and even Kidd in her mental breakdown. On the other hand, Nengi and Ozo got trapped in their usual cyclical drama.
Now, everyone is blaming the famous gin brand for the chaos.
See the reactions:
Which kind Gordon's people drink for #BBNajia House this night o. Even Biggie self just mentioned Eric. Lol. #bbnaijialockdown
— AY COMEDIAN (@AYCOMEDIAN) September 6, 2020
This Gordon drink na for people wey wan go fight riot
— Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) September 6, 2020
Makers of Gordon after watching Erica, Laycon, Vee & Neo fight tonight #BBNajia
— Anon (@Zaddy_Clinton) September 6, 2020
Gordon’s Dry Gin, the evil you’ve done is enough.
😩😩
— Fat Belly ‘Nenye (@The_Nenye) September 5, 2020
If Nigerian police wan judge this case, Na Gordon gin them go arrest.
— Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) September 6, 2020
Just this night a death threat, a divorce and a proposal!!! Gordon I hail o #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/rrqS6jTnCY
— Lockdown Observer (@LObserver) September 6, 2020
Everyone is misbehaving this night.
Biggie is calling evicted Eric to check his mic
Neo and Vee dey fight cos food
'Gentle' Erica dey bodyshame and abuse Laycon
Ozo don break down
Gordon's, I salute u o! #BBNaijaLockdown pic.twitter.com/4KNmY9mF1C
— Wole (@realwolex) September 6, 2020
Someone fumbled 85 mil, another person fumbled red pkali… The evil Gordon's has done is enough.
— Dayo the Champagne Socialist 🥂 (@TrophyHusbandD) September 6, 2020