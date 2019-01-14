#BBNaija Gifty Slams Deadbeat Dads After Fighting Mr 2Kay Over Daughter’s Paternity With Mr 2Kay

ukamaka

Gifty Powers is back on Instagram Story speaking her mind the signature way.

While she did not point fingers this time or name names, the reality TV star slammed men who do not take care of their children, dismissing them as mere ‘sperm donors’.

“If you are a man and you feel so proud calling yourself a father when you never even full plate before, then you are nothing but a worthless thing and you deserve a miserable death,” she said in the passionate post.

This comes days after she fought with singer Mr 2Kay over the paternity of their daughter Alisha, saying that only a woman knows the true paternity of her child.

See her post below:

