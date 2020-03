Chukwuemeka ‘Frodd’ Okoye rarely fights with fans online, but he was forced to do that after a troll asked him to get tested for coronavirus.

It all started after the Big Brother Naija star shared a post with a caption that says he is still in isolation having attended this year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. And while many people applauded and wished him well, a troll asked him to go get tested for the virus.

And the reality TV star flared up.

See their exchange: