#BBNaija Finalist Cee-C Celebrates 27th Birthday With Stunning Bikini Photos

Happy birthday to Cynthia ‘Cee-C’ Nwadiora!

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star has just turned 27 and to celebrate the milestone, she took to her Instagram to share a stunning beach photos of herself in a gold, bedazzled bikini piece.

“What a year 26 was, what a chapter! I am so blessed, so grateful to be living a life I used to dream of. I am still dreaming, and I have a feeling 27 will manifest more of my dreams into reality,” she captioned the first photo.

She continued, thanking fans who are currently barraging her with birthday wishes: “Thank you for all the love, the support, the prayers. I see it all but most importantly, I feel it. Cheers to 27.”

Check out the photos below:

Crown on my head, got a king body…

