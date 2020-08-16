BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya Pack on the PDA and Fans Think They Had Sex

Erica and Kiddwaya continues to give the viewers of the Big Brother Naija show their highest ratings.

Last night, after the Saturday Night show, folks stayed up to watch the after-party drama (because, there always is one waiting to happen), and the Kiddrica couple gave them a lot to talk about!

The camera panned for a moment around their bed, showing strange movements underneath the thick comforter, and while many people can’t tell whatever was happening between them within that couple of seconds, other viewers claimed that Kiddrica were having sex.

See the clip for yourself!

And check out some of the reactions to this on social media:

Not being defensive but I honestly doubt it was sex kidd n Erica had! Guys pls! Those 2 will not b able to compete themselves ooo they would have said f¥>$k it n done about atleast 4 positions😂 it’s not true agenda can’t agend pls #BBNaijaLockdown — wemove (@dashbyme) August 16, 2020

If you vex me sef, I can even say they were exercising. My Erica deserves a little care. This week has been hard. Let my baby relass and be taken kiaruf. 😋😂 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Z5BuQQAMsY — Erica⭐️💫✨🌟 (@erica85m) August 16, 2020

Other HMs having sex : those ones are shameless.. This that… Erica and Kidd doing it: Awwn they are in Love, Let them enjoy themselves Anii… You people are crazy seh… 600 years of suffering for anyone that insults me #BBNajia — Zeus (@I_am_Zeush) August 16, 2020

I hate Erica I hate Erica meanwhile you are still awake to see her 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 PERVERTS!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 You can now go to bed. Erica will see you all tomorrow!#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/awI330ni58 — Zulu Asks (@zuluasks) August 16, 2020

Some of you will still choke on top Kiddrica matter. It happened? Ehn what happened that has not happened in the world before. Abeg shift make I hear word😂😂 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/bUZVJPgS85 — Erica⭐️💫✨🌟 (@erica85m) August 16, 2020

