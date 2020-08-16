#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya Pack on the PDA and Fans Think They Had Sex

Erica and Kiddwaya continues to give the viewers of the Big Brother Naija show their highest ratings.

Last night, after the Saturday Night show, folks stayed up to watch the after-party drama (because, there always is one waiting to happen), and the Kiddrica couple gave them a lot to talk about!

The camera panned for a moment around their bed, showing strange movements underneath the thick comforter, and while many people can’t tell whatever was happening between them within that couple of seconds, other viewers claimed that Kiddrica were having sex.

See the clip for yourself!

And check out some of the reactions to this on social media:

