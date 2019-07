Efe Ejeba wants you all to know that he is still rich.

The Big Brother Naija 2017 winner recently sat down with radio host Yaw Naija for an interview, in which he shuts down the rumours making rounds that he went completely broke.

According to the upcoming rapper, he is worth more than the prize of N25 million which he won on the show, even though he is still struggling to drop a hit song since reality TV show ended.

Watch him below:

