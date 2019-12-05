BBNaija Diane Russet Debuts in New Trailer for ‘The Therapist’

Diane Russet is officially an actress.

The Big Brother Naija star took to her social media yesterday to drop the trailer for her new film, “The Therapist,” featuring singer Iyanya, and Lynn Muia.

She executive-produced and created the movie, which was scripted by Evans Edeha and Ates Brown.

Check out the trailer below:

The Therapist 👇🏽

Full movie coming soon! Please subscribe to my Youtube channel @ Diane Russet Productions 🙏🏽✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨💛 pic.twitter.com/1HT2G6Nh9o — Official_DianeRusset (@DianeRusset) December 4, 2019