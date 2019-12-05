#BBNaija Diane Russet Debuts in New Trailer for ‘The Therapist’

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on #BBNaija Diane Russet Debuts in New Trailer for ‘The Therapist’

Diane Russet is officially an actress.

The Big Brother Naija star took to her social media yesterday to drop the trailer for her new film, “The Therapist,” featuring singer Iyanya, and Lynn Muia.

She executive-produced and created the movie, which was scripted by Evans Edeha and Ates Brown.

Check out the trailer below:

,

Related Posts

Eddie Murphy Receives Career Achievement Award at the Celebration of Black Cinema

December 5, 2019

Lupita Nyong’o Wins Best Actress Win at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

December 5, 2019

‘Aladdin’ Actor, Mena Massoud, Says He Hasn’t Had a “Single Audition”

December 4, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *