BBNaija ‘Couple’ Kiddwaya and Erica Pack on the PDA and Fans are Here for it!

Kiddwaya and Erica gave their fans all the content they deserved!
The duo has been playing with folks’ emotions, traispsing around each other, flirting and rebeling, until last night when they got intertwined in each other’s embrace, limbs and lips and all, and folks can’t stop talking about them.
Check out some of their hot videos from last night:
Dem Big Brother Moans 🤣🤣…. woke the whole damn room up #kiddrica #BBNaija #BigBrotherNaija #BigBrotherNaijaLockdown pic.twitter.com/pjkoUq2uLw
— E-MORE (@emoreTV) August 3, 2020
This Life, please have money #money #BigBrotherNaija #BBNaijia2020 #bbnaija #BBNaijaLockdown #BBNaijaLockdown #cruise #laycon #erica #kidd #kiddwaya #KiddErica #kiddrica pic.twitter.com/hsvmf9ntBp
— King Josh (@kingjoshad23) August 3, 2020
#Erica #kiddrica this is turning into the Fifty Shades of Grey 😁😂🤪… naughty fellows!!!! #laycon the matter don fly u sha. It seems she’s loving the pain, feeling the pleasure. Otilon! #bbnajia2020 #BBNaija #bbnaijalockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/xQHk1DoxEO
— Botei (@wiziikoli) August 3, 2020
Erica is apparently in love with Kidd.
It might be physical according to her but whrn does being in love solely mental. There's always an entry point. #bbnaija #bbnajia2020 #kiddrica #Erica #EricaElites #ericabbnaija #bbnaijalockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/NVLEcceFvY
— for the relationships (@4drelationships) August 3, 2020
Are they here to stay or simply fooling around and messing with our feelings? We wait!