BBNaija ‘Couple’ Kiddwaya and Erica Pack on the PDA and Fans are Here for it!

Kiddwaya and Erica gave their fans all the content they deserved!

The duo has been playing with folks’ emotions, traispsing around each other, flirting and rebeling, until last night when they got intertwined in each other’s embrace, limbs and lips and all, and folks can’t stop talking about them.

Check out some of their hot videos from last night:

Erica is apparently in love with Kidd. It might be physical according to her but whrn does being in love solely mental. There's always an entry point. #bbnaija #bbnajia2020 #kiddrica #Erica #EricaElites #ericabbnaija #bbnaijalockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/NVLEcceFvY — for the relationships (@4drelationships) August 3, 2020

Are they here to stay or simply fooling around and messing with our feelings? We wait!

