BBNaija Alex Asogwa Meets Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche in Lagos!

Alex Asogwa continues to live our dreams and fans are super happy for her!
The Big Brother Naija finalist has taken to her Instagram to share the photos from her latest out: Life in Lagos With Maria Grazia & Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
Recall that Grazia is an Italian fashion designer and the creative director at Dior, who won many people over when she unvieled her Adichie-inspired, “We Should All Be Feminists” brand.
Now, Alex has met the famous author, and she had amazing things and photos/video to share.
See her posts below:
A short story…. From Alex kitted up in her old school vibe 🧍🏾♀️, to Alex in a picture with a role model 👩❤️👩 @chimamanda_adichie , to Alex with the amazing lady that made her barbie birthday dress @sashes.by.kikibenjamin 💃🏽, to Alex letting in a photo bomber @tolubally 😂, taking a picture with a photo bomber, and casting out the photo bomber(she swore to ruin my pictures), to a picture with amazing people @Dior , and finally, to Alex being a baby girl for life. #diversefashion Today was intellectually, educationally, and inspirationally amazing, at the Live in Lagos with @mariagraziachiuri and @chimamanda_adichie . Baby girl as usual shared a point – link in bio. Pants – @andriasworld Vintage tapped from – @swankyjerry Hair from – @princessdaprada Shades – @shop.neen Lips – @bismidmakeup
