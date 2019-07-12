BBNaija 2019: MURIC Writes Buhari, Calls for End to ‘Immoral’ Show

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has written a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari calling on him to ensure that the Federal Government stops the airing of the 2019 edition of the reality television show, Big Brother Naija.

MURIC, which expressed disgust at the show, said the airing of the 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija Reality Show should be shut down immediately.

In a statement issued by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, the Muslim group labelled the reality show as ‘immoral, dangerous and bohemian’ and also wondered why the Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Orientation Agency are doing nothing over the show.

“We are being forcibly dragged to a world of nudity, shamelessness and open promiscuity. Inmates of BBNaija kiss, romance and engage in sex openly. BBNaija is bohemian, anti-social, crude and immoral. It constitutes a potent danger to every home. BBNaija is satanic. It is unacceptable,” the statement read in part.

“Where are our norms and values? Is it part of African culture to engage in sex in the open? Where are the authorities? Is the Ministry of Information and Culture sleeping? Is the National Orientation Agency on sabbatical? Who will protect our children from this despicable onslaught? Who did this to Nigeria?

“This reality show is dragging our children into a life of moral debauchery. It is robbing them of the last vestiges of honour. It is deleting the word ‘shame’ from their vocabulary. BB Naija has alienated our youth from the elders. A yawning lacuna now exists between the young and the old. Irreversible social crisis looms.”

Akintola said Nigerians must see those who woo young ones with humongous amounts of money, big cars and palatial buildings as those bent on destroying industry, diligence and integrity, particularly among the youth. According to him, nothing destroys a nation faster than materialism.

“The daughters of Jezebel are here already. Unless the authorities move with the speed of lightning, human dignity in Nigeria is going, going, going!

“Or do we not realise that for every single BB Naija inmate who wins a big amount of money and a car, more than 50 million young people are misled? Qur’an 30:41 says, ‘Evil has appeared on both land and sea as a result of the handiworks of men…’

MURIC called on Christians and Muslims to put their differences aside and unite against the “immoral” show.

The group said the show undermined cultural values and thus must also be rejected by traditional institutions.