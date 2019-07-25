BBNaija 2019: Mike Drags Tacha for Filth and Twitter is Here for It

Last night, Mike had time for Tacha who he has been embroiled in a messy fight.

Recent drama after Big Brother removed Tacha and Seyi from the house and returned them yesterday, to the surprise of other housemates who had thought the two had been evicted. While most housemates hugged and welcomed Seyi, they were cold toward Tacha, and while having dinner, they decided to speak their mins about their colleagues.

And then came Mike, who had a lot to say to Tacha.

Per LIB, he said:

“Tacha before you left, I am just going to keep it 100% . I am not going to lie. I did not like your energy at all. Not one bit. It was completely unacceptable in my eyes and I feel like when you did leave, a part of me was actually elated. I feel like some of the energy that you carry around here was only going to affect you and I hope that this little break that you’ve had and you being back here has humbled you in some shape or form.”

And he said some more. Peep the video below:

And here’s what folks think:

And someone said the new prayer point is :

