Congratulations to Mercy Eke!

The Big Brother Naija 2019 contestant has just been declared the winner of this edition of the famous reality TV show. She won with a landslide, garnering 41.77% of the reported 50 million last week.

She goes home with a whopping sum of N30 million, and anther N30 million in gifts and travel costs.

Check out how viewers voted for her below:

Africa this is how you Voted: Mercy won #BBNaija with 41.77%!#BBNaijaFinale — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) October 6, 2019