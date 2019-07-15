#BBNaija 2019: Kimoprah and Ella Have Been Evicted From the House

Kimoprah and Ella have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.

Recall that the two women were nominated alongside Sir Dee, Tacha, and Mercy. Last night, show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu revealed how viewers voted, and from the chart, Mercy raked the highest votes, and following closely behind was Tacha, then Sire Dee.

Kimoprah and Ella led the chart from behind, resulting in their eviction from the house, and this makes them the fourth housemates to be kicked out of the famous house.

Check out how viewers voted below:

