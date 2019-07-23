#BBNaija 2019: Everyone is Up for Possible Eviction

Big Brother has put every housemate up for eviction.

According to the voice behind the famous reality TV show, the housemates broke all the rules, riled him, which is he put them all up for eviction and even canceled Khafi’s veto power which could have saved her.

And this comes just two days after Tuoyo got kicked out of the house.

Watch the video below:

