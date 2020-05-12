BBN Tobi Bakre Upset With Yoruba Demon Tag

Tobi Bakre is one fine looking man but that doesn’t mean he likes the ‘Yoruba Demon’ tag.

The 25-year-old of Big Brother Naija, Double Wahala (BBN) fame, took to social media to express his displeasure at this assumption.

Posting a rather mouth-watering picture of himself in a metallic green ensemble on Instagram, Tobi Bakre wrote,

“I get upset when people see me and just assume ‘Yoruba Demon.

“Then i see pictures like this, *sigh* No wonder”.

Tobi rose to fame following his participation in the Big Brother Naija reality show and has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment circle.

The former investment banker who was caught in a love web with a fellow contestant never seemed to mind the ‘Yoruba Demon’ persona until now. But can we blame folks for assuming?

