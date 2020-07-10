BBN Thelma’s Celebrates Birthday with Mermaid Photoshoot After ‘Fish’ Brouhaha with Tacha

BBNaija’s Thelma is taking back the ‘fish’ title from folks after the epic showdown with Tacha during her Big Brother Naija days.

The reality TV star cum businesswoman, tookto Instagram to celebrate her birthday with a mermaid themed photoshoot directed by none other than Toying Lawani.

Sharing pictures from the shoot, Thelma wrote;

“It’s yet another year…I am grateful for the gift of life and I can’t simply thank God enough for this day. it’s my BIRTHDAY. Enough FISH for all”.

See photos below.

