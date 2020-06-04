BBN Double Wahala Girls, Alex, Khloe and Anto Enjoy Fun Girls’ Trip Together

It’s good to see some of our Big Brother Naija girls get together and have some fun.

The trio of Anto, Khloe and Alex from the ‘Double Wahala’ edition of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV series are easing out of the lockdown with a fun trip to a beach resort.

Alex Asogwa shared a video of the girls generally having a nice time on the boat but in usual Alex fashion, she was screaming throughout the ride.

She captioned the video;

“I stole this video from @kokobykhloe ‘s phone to put out a public plea 😭. Help me beg @antolecky @kokobykhloe , they ticked all the water activities and left all the land. Day one and I’ve screamed “MUMMY”. 😭😭😭. Why are all my friends adventurous 😭. #girlstrip @lacampagne_beachresort

It’s great to see the girls have moved on from the drama that trailed them while on the show.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

