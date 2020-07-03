BBN Diane Russet Dragged by Gossip Page for Blocking it on Social Media

An Instagram gossip site did not take the realisation that former Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane Russet had blocked its page on Instagram very well.

The page reported to drag the aspiring filmmaker in a rather unpleasant post on its page, referring to social media influencer as “small Diane of yesterday”.

Though it is quite unclear why the Diane restricted the page’s ability to view her social media post, it might have something to do with the page’s reporting of the drama from the Monday and Tuesday reunion show that revealed details about her failed romance with fellow former BBN housemate, Elozam and the involvement of the ‘MG’ character which was the highlight of this week’s reunion.

The sites has promised to refrain from posting anything about Diane Russet for the next twelve months in retaliation.

