BBN Ceec, Gives Update on Accident She was Involved in of

Former BBN housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, aka Ceec has spoken up about the accident involving her and a keke driver.

The businesswoman took to her Instagram story to give update on the situation of things.

She thanked everyone for their prayers, support and we’ll wishes, while confirming the accident which occured on Wednesday in New Haven, Enugu.

She revealed that the victim is currently in the hospital receiving treatment and she’s praying he makes a full recovery.

The Ceegar CEO noted that the accident which occurred as a result of her car’s brake failing, and thanked the good Samaritan who came to her and by offering his car to convey them to the hospital.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

