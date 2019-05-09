BBC Reporter, Sacked for Chimpanzee Tweet over Royal Baby, Shredded on Twitter

Danny Baker is one man feeling the heat at the moment. And it’s his entire fault, really.

A former reporter with British Broadcasting Corporation Radio 5Live, Baker was binned after his offensive tweet about Meghan and Prince Harry’s son.

Dude, for some insane reason, took to Twitter to describe the new royal baby as a chimpanzee.

The BBC naturally had no choice but to sever ties with him.

But that’s not all; as the 61-year-old reporter has almost doubled own on his tweet, making like it’s no big deal.

“Just got fired from @bbc5live. For the record – it was red sauce. Always.

“The call to fire me from @bbc5live was a masterclass of pompous faux-gravity. Took a tone that said I actually meant that ridiculous tweet and the BBC must uphold blah blah blah. Literally threw me under the bus. Could hear the suits knees knocking. #Fuckem

“Now it’s started raining. Perfect. #IntoEveryLife,” Danny Baker wrote.

This has triggered a barrage of attacks on Twitter, with many slamming his response and lack of remorse as appalling.

See some comments on the Baker scandal below…

GOOD the BBC does NOT need Racists like you on it's Airwaves.! HURRAH to the BBC! for making the right decision at the RIGHT time…FOR ONCE 🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👍🏾😂😂 #NORACISTSATHEBBC #Equality #Diversity — Rita B (@SeritaBlake7) May 9, 2019

Unbelievable that he saw no racial connotations. I’d be interested to know what was the joke that he saw for him to retweet. — Kippered (@kippered1) May 9, 2019

No Dan, actions have consequences. Whether it was out of character or not, you can’t get away with a tweet like that. Just wish the BBC would do this more often instead of picking and choosing which racists they’re happy to platform. — Ross Miller (@At_RossMiller) May 9, 2019

I’m not sure he was thinking. Having watched, read and listened to Danny Baker for years, I don’t doubt that he’s not a racist.

But it was epic failure on his part not to see the racial implications of his tweet. — Ted Atkinson 💙💛 (@tedatkinson) May 9, 2019

Even if the picture was an innocent mistake, your lack of awareness and even greater lack of sincerity afterwards have been staggering. — Gary Stanley (@GStanley82) May 9, 2019

I like Danny but what he tweeted was indefensible. I don’t know what his true motive was but can’t see a rational reason for tweeting that pic or an alternate explanation — James Vernon (@vernonmintern) May 9, 2019

I liked the show and I listen to 5live but this was inexcusable by @prodnose and the only option open to #BBC5live 👏🏻 — Tipsywitch🧝🏻‍♀️🔮 (@Tipsywitch78) May 9, 2019

Just so disappointed in you, having watched /listened to you since the 6 O’Clock show. This is the 4th ‘royal baby circus’ – not the first. Perhaps ask yourself if your subconscious knew exactly what you were doing? Oh and that ‘apology’ – not good. — Vernee Samuel (@verneesamuel) May 9, 2019

If they "literally" threw you under a bus you wouldn't be tweeting right now — ✨ Margaret ✨ (@manctacular) May 9, 2019

I will miss your show but it was absolutely the right decision to fire you. I'm interested, what did you tweet for the other royal births? — CC (@1PinkLizard) May 9, 2019