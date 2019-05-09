BBC Reporter, Sacked for Chimpanzee Tweet over Royal Baby, Shredded on Twitter

Danny Baker is one man feeling the heat at the moment. And it’s his entire fault, really.

A former reporter with British Broadcasting Corporation Radio 5Live, Baker was binned after his offensive tweet about Meghan and Prince Harry’s son.

Dude, for some insane reason, took to Twitter to describe the new royal baby as a chimpanzee.

The BBC naturally had no choice but to sever ties with him.

But that’s not all; as the 61-year-old reporter has almost doubled own on his tweet, making like it’s no big deal.

“Just got fired from @bbc5live. For the record – it was red sauce. Always.

“The call to fire me from @bbc5live was a masterclass of pompous faux-gravity. Took a tone that said I actually meant that ridiculous tweet and the BBC must uphold blah blah blah. Literally threw me under the bus. Could hear the suits knees knocking. #Fuckem

“Now it’s started raining. Perfect. #IntoEveryLife,” Danny Baker wrote.

This has triggered a barrage of attacks on Twitter, with many slamming his response and lack of remorse as appalling.

See some comments on the Baker scandal below…

