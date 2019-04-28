#BBA’s Pokello Reveals Why She Ended Her Marriage to Elikem Kumordzie

Pokello has finally revealed why her marriage to Elikem Kumordzie crashed.

Nearly a year ago, news surfaced that Elikem, through his lawyers, Mahuni Gidiri Law Chambers, petitioned the High Court on September 11, 2018, seeking to nullify his three-year-old marriage to Pokello on grounds that their union was “irretrievably broken.” Pokello allegedly contested the application, even though her then-estranged husband said he was offering to maintain their minor child, whose custody must be awarded to its mother.

Now, Pokello says she actually ended the marriage because the Ghanaian star was not yet ready to be a husband, despite four years of being together.

“He wasn’t ready to be a husband. And unfortunately, after four years of trying to be patient with all his transgressions, I just couldn’t do it anymore,” she told a fan during an Instagram Q&A.

