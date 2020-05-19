BBA Star Tayo Faniran Tells Ooni & Olori of Ife: “Stay off Social Media”

Tayo Faniran thinks royalties should keep their private lives off social media.

The Big Brother Africa star spoke his mind after Olori Moronke Naomi Silekunola Ogunwusi, the wife of the Ooni of Ife, shared a post in which she dispelled the rumour that her marriage to the king had hit the rocks.

About the rumour that her marriage to the king had failed, the Olori said:

There have been strange rumours and unfounded news making rounds on social media in recent times.I want all believers of good news to know that, it is all lies and a picture of how the peddlers of the evil news would have loved our love story to turn out. I would have loved to maintain silence, however, due to concerns being expressed by well meaning people something has to be said. Now, the gospel truth is that I have been busy with ministry off the social media space and you’d all agree with me that with the ongoing pandemic which suddenly sprung up on all of us, only means more work needs to be done. I can’t sit still (as nobody privileged enough should) and this isn’t a time for social media presence but a time that calls for solemnity. Hence my break from what people now call normal. Finally, as duty will have me do, I have been in and out of the palace doing Gods bidding.With all being said, I am compelled to ask the following questions :

Why can’t people verify that which is the truth ?

Why do people believe more in falsehood and negativity?

Well, the bible has something to say about them in Psalm 2:1-12. Now i say to you all, please disregard and jettison every fake and malicious news about me and my husband (Ooni Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi) for ours is a love no earthly force is strong enough to break,we are very fine and healthy I will leave you with this “please be comforted and know that boredom is a killer and people do unimaginable things when they are” Peace and love always

While many people have shown her some support, Tayo Faniran thinks her family should keep their drama off the media.

He wrote:

I personally feel Royalties (Kings and Queens) should stay off social media, it’s weakening the respect for crowns of our land. Since when it is normal for a king or queen to be explaining him/herself to commonners. Social media presence is good for all of us these days but royalties can have people do it for them. Social media is the rain that fell and packed the duck and the fowls in same space. Very soon our kings will start dancing on TikTok. Oh come on. This isn’t how were told.

What do you think?