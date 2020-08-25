Bayern v Sevilla: Fans return for UEFA Super Cup clash

Europe’s football governing body UEFA has confirmed fans will be allowed for next month’s Super Cup clash between Bayern Munich and Sevilla.

UEFA however said only 30 per cent of fans will watch the match live at Puskas Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

The stadium in the capital of Hungary holds 67,215 spectators at full capacity, which means that 20,164 people will be allowed to attend the clash.

The annual fixture and curtain raiser to the European season pits the winners of the Champions League against the victors of the Europa League – which Sevilla won for a record sixth time earlier this month by defeating Inter 3-2 in the showpiece in Cologne.

Bayern Munich were crowned winners of the Champions League by defeating Paris St-Germain 1-0 in Sunday’s final, courtesy of a Kingsley Coman second-half header.

This match will be the Andalusian club’s sixth Super Cup of which they have won just once – in 2006, when they defeated Barcelona 3-0 in the showpiece in Monte Carlo – but have lost on four occasions: 2007, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

