Bayern edge Dortmund in 5-goal thriller

Bayern Munich stormed back to the top of the Bundesliga with an exciting victory over archrivals Borussia Dortmund.

Marco Reus put Dortmund ahead late in the first half but David Alaba levelled with a deflected shot after a clever free-kick routine in injury time of the same period.

Robert Lewandowski headed in from Lucas Hernandez’s cross and set up Leroy Sane, who cut in to put the Bavarians 3-1 up.

Erling Haaland rounded Manuel Neuer to give Dortmund hope in ‘Der Klassiker’ but they could not find an equaliser.

Lewandowski thought he had wrapped up the game in injury time with a strike that was deflected in by Dortmund’s English teenager Jude Bellingham but it was ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside.

The Poland skipper also had another first-time effort for the European champions disallowed by the VAR.

Bayern – who have won all bar two of their games in all competitions in 2020 – overtake RB Leipzig at the top of the Bundesliga.

This is the first time they have won more than five of their opening seven league fixtures since 2015-16.

