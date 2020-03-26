Bayern, Dortmund stars accept pay cut amid coronavirus crisis

Players and directors at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have agreed to take a temporary pay cuts amid the coronavirus chaos.

Both German giants said the move was to help the other employees at the club financially as the virus rages.

This comes as players at Union Berlin announced they will go entirely without their wages to alleviate the pain of other employees.

Bayern players will take a 20% pay cut, while Dortmund players will “waive part of their salaries”.

The Bundesliga has been on break since 8 March as the coronavirus outbreak wiped out much of the sport calendar across the world.

Last week, Bayern and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna donated €1m to the fight against the pandemic.

Team-mates Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich also set up a fund called “We Kick Corona” to combat the pandemic and contributed 1m euros between them.

Coronavirus cases in Germany reached 31,554 Wednesday with 149 deaths.