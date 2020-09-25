Bayern beat Sevilla to claim Super Cup

Substitute Javi Martinez scored an extra time header as Bayern Munich beat Sevilla 2-1 in Budapest to win the Uefa Super Cup Thursday.

Having equalised with a crucial 120th-minute goal seven years ago when Bayern won the 2013 Super Cup on penalties against Chelsea in Prague, Martinez struck on 104 minutes at the Puskas Arena to hand the Champions League winners a fourth title in 2020.

After Lucas Ocampos converted an early penalty for Sevilla, Leon Goretzka equalised for Bayern, who had two second-half goals disallowed before substitute Martinez, 32, struck what proved to be the winner.

Having replaced Goretzka on 99 minutes, it was Martinez – linked to a return to Spain after losing a first-team place under Hansi Flick – whose header extends Bayern’s winning streak to 23 games dating back to February.

Bayern can win a fifth title this year next Wednesday when they host Borussia Dortmund in Munich for the German Super Cup.

