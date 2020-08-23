Bayern beat PSG to win sixth Champions League

Kingsley Coman scored the only goal as Bayern Munich beat Paris St-Germain 1-0 to win the Champions League crown for the sixth time.

The Frenchman, who started his career at PSG, settled a tense affair with a 59th-minute header at the far post from Joshua Kimmich’s cross.

PSG got the better chances in the first-half, but attacking superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe failed to produce their best and found themselves frustrated by Bayern keeper and man of the match Manuel Neuer.

The Parisians got a big penalty claim in the second half when Mbappe looked to be tripped by Kimmich in the area, but referee Daniele Orsato ignored waved play on as Bayern become the first team to win the Champions League by winning every game in a single campaign.

