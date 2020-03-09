Bayelsa PDP defectors set to return

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who defected to the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State before the November 16, 2019 governorship election are set to return.

The state governor, Douye Diri, disclosed this at his Sampou-Kalama ward 6 in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area after participating in the PDP ward congresses in the state on Saturday.

He urged the ward leaders to accommodate them and wind up the opposition in the ward.

Diri noted that the new spirit of unity and consensus building in the PDP had put the party in good stead to win future elections in the state.

According to him, the PDP could boast of its presence and structures in all the 105 wards of the state and had the capacity to continually dominate Bayelsa politics for a long time.

The governor commended the national leadership of the PDP led by Prince Uche Secondus for conducting peaceful ward congresses across the 105 wards of the state.

He congratulated those elected to pilot the affairs of their respective ward, charging them to discharge their duty with diligence as they were now ambassadors and representatives of the governor at the ward and state levels.

Diri said that the election of ward executives was a consensus and affirmation by PDP members in the ward in recognition of the role they played before and during the governorship poll.

He said: “So much is expected of you both in character and as executive members of your wards. You are carrying the image of the governor before your peers and executive committee members from other wards in Bayelsa.”