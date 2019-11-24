Bayelsa, Kogi Killings: PDP to fly flags at half-mast

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is flying its flag at half-mast in honour of those who were killed during the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

According to a statement Saturday by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the flag will fly so at the national, state and local government secretariats from tomorrow till Wednesday.

Ologbondiyan, said the death of the victims will not be in vain.

The party, according to him, after reviewing the Bayelsa and Kogi elections, has come to the conclusion that the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) do not want democracy to thrive in the country.

Consequently, he said the PDP had decided to reject the results declared by INEC.

Also rejected by the PDP is the proposed Kogi West Senatorial rerun election, because, as he claimed, it has already been desecrated by the alleged manipulations in the main election.

He said: “As long as the figures in the main election are fundamentally flawed, the proposed rerun cannot reflect the wishes of the electorate and Nigerians are wondering if it will make any sense to participate in an electoral process that is already deficient.

“Nigerians across the board have completely lost faith in the nation’s electoral process given that Independent National Electoral Commission under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has been annexed and cannot conduct any free, fair and credible election.”