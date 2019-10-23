Bayelsa Guber: Jonathan’s Kinsmen defect to APC

Kinsmen of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Robert Enogha and Chief Claudius Enegesi, have dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 16 governorship poll in Bayelsa State.

Prior to his defection, Enogha was the chairman, Bayelsa Environmental Sanitation Authority and former two-time member of the House of Assembly.

Enegesi, one of the political associates of Jonathan, was a Speaker in the old Rivers State when Ada George was the governor.

Enogha, while jointing the APC, cited dictatorial tendencies in PDP as a reason for his decision to leave the party, The Nation writes.

He said: “I write to formally inform you of my withdrawal of membership from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP). I am doing this with so much pain as a founding member of the party, which was truly democratic then.

“I must acknowledge the immense benefit and experience I have gathered over the years through service as a loyal and faithful member. However, I have lost confidence in the party’s ability to accept where the opinion of majority counts, hence my resignation.”

Also in Brass, Chief Beimo Spiff, the coordinator of the PDP governorship campaign council in Brass Local Government and brother to Senator Inatimi Rufus Spiff, Chairman of the PDP reconciliation committee, dumped the party for the APC.

Spiff and his supporters were received by the Secretary of the party, Alabo Martins.