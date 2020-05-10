Bayelsa Dep. Gov in fresh certificate forgery scandal

The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has invited Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, to appear before it at the resumption of its sitting on 1 June 2020.

The invitation directs Ewhrudjakpo to appear in person and tender a copy of is disputed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exception certificate allegedly issued in 1998.

The tribunal sitting in Abuja issued the subpoena in respect of the petition filed by the candidate of the Liberation Movement (LM) in the last governorship election in Bayelsa State, Vijah Opuama, The Nation writes.

The subpoena reads in part: “You are commanded in the name of the President and commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Federal Republic of Nigeria to attend before this Tribunal on the 1st day of June 2020 at the hour of 9 o’clock in the forenoon, and from day to day until the above case is tried, to give evidence on behalf of the petitioner and also bring with you and produce at the time and place aforesaid:

“The original copy of the NYSC Exemption certificate with serial No. 139708 dated 2nd February I998 in the name of Ewhirudjakpo Lawrence O.”

The petitioner is praying the tribunal to disqualify the Governor, Senator Duoye Diri, Senator Ewhirudjakpo and their political party – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – and order for a fresh election in the state.

