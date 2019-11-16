Bayelsa 2019: Smooth process in Yenagoa

It was a generally smooth electoral process in Yenagoa as, the Bayelsa state capital as polling units opened early amidst tight security.

Electoral officials were at their duty posts on time within the metropolis, which is the local government with the largest voting population.

At Oppolo, Tare Peters, a voter at polling unit 6, ward 2 told TheNation that the polling unit opened as early as 8 a.m.

She said: “The election started early today and materials arrived early and we are waiting to vote already while the atmosphere remains very peaceful.”

There was heavy security presence around the capital.

Soldiers, with their patrol vehicles, maintained presence at strategic checkpoints.

Police and civil defence officers also kept a watchful eye on proceedings at the polling units visited as voting and accreditation were going on simultaneously.

The main gladiators seeking to succeed Governor Seriake Dickson are Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party and David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress.