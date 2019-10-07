Bayelsa 2019: Monarchs, Chiefs endorse PDP’s Diri

The monarch of Epie Kingdom, King Malla Sasime and his Council of Chiefs, at the weekend supported the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Douye Diri and his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ewhrujakpo, ahead of the November 16 election.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Mr, Fidelis Soriwei, said the king and his chiefs took the decision when Governor Seriake Dickson presented Diri and Ewhrujakpor to them at their palace in Igbogene, Yenagoa.

The king hailed Dickson for his administration’s achievements and assured the PDP standard-bearer of the Epie Kingdom’s support at the polls.

He was quoted as saying: “You have come to ask for my blessings; the blessings of the Epie Kingdom and this I will willingly give to you. And I will not give it to you for the fun of it.

“I will give it to you with all seriousness, hoping that you receiving the blessings will know the seriousness with which you are receiving it and the seriousness with which you are supposed to execute the purpose of the blessings.

“It is our prayer and hope that his successor will do better than him. So today we will give you our blessings, hoping that you will do better. You will give us more hope and progress and at the end of the day, not only Bayelsa, but also the entire Ijaw nation will be proud of you.”

Dickson said Diri and Ewhrudjakpor’s ticket remained the only one with the capacity to guarantee continuity of his developmental agenda in the state.

He hoped that the ticket would ensure completion of the critical projects, which were stalled following the recession that hit the country.

Diri promised that if elected, his administration would take over the projects to ensure their completion.