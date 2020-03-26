Bauchi Gov’s brother kidnapped

Reports coming in suggest the older brother to the Bauchi State Governor, Adamu Mohammed Duguri, has been kidnapped.

This comes bare days after the governor, Bala Mohammed, tested positive for coronavirus and has been on quarantine.

Sources in the north-east state say he was abducted around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening at Anguwar Jaki, in Bauchi metropolis.

While the state police command has yet to confirm the incident, a Senior Special Assistant to the governor confirmed it to ChannelsTV.

Governor Mohammed, who has since gone into self-isolation to prevent any possible spread of the virus, called on indigenes of the state to take the disease seriously.