Bauchi Gov slashes workers’ pay to raise fund for COVID-19

Bauchi State has announced that workers in the state had agreed to contribute part of their salaries to support the fight against Coronavirus in the state.

Mr. Muktar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media to Gov. Bala Mohammad, announced this in a statement on Wednesday saying the agreement was reached at a meeting held with the State Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries, Directors and the Organised Labour on April 3.

Under the new deal, Permanent Secretaries and their equivalents will contribute 10 percent of their salaries for the months of April, May and June 2020.

“Directors on Grade Levels 16 to 17 both in the state and local governments will contribute five percent of their salaries for the period of aforementioned months.

“Workers on Grade Levels 1 to 15 in the state and local governments will contribute one percent from their salaries for the same months of April, May, and June,” he said.

The SSA said that the agreement was signed by the State Head of Civil Service Alhaji Ahmed Ma’aji and Mr. Danjuma Saleh, the State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress.

Other parties to the agreement were: Mr. Sabiu Barau, State Chairman of Trade Union Congress and Mr. Dauda Shuaibu, State Chairman, Joint Service Negotiation Council.

Governor Bala Mohammed last month tested positive for COVID-19, but has since resumed recovered after receiving treatment while being quarantined.

Two close associates of the governor also tested positive for the dreaded virus.