Bauchi Gov gets SA on Unmarried Women Affairs

Gov Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim as the Special Assistant on Women Affairs (Unmarried).

This is contained in a letter dated August 4, 2020, with reference number GO/SS/POL/S/83 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Baba.

According to SaharaReporters, the letter read in part, “I am pleased to convey the approval of his Excellency Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON, the Governor of Bauchi State, for your appointment as Special Assistant, Women Affairs (Unmarried).

“The appointment is based on your knowledge, experience and personal qualities of hard work, honesty and absolute loyalty. I would expect you to utilise all these qualities in facing the challenges of your office to facilitate the attainment of our collective goal and the expectation of our electorate.

“The terms and conditions of your appointment as enunciated in the regular government policies as applicable.”

Ibrahim is the Chairperson, Association of Divorcees in Bauchi State.

Last year, she set up counselling centres for intending couples across the state in an effort to address challenges leading to broken homes.

