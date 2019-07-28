Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed, Weds Second Wife in Lagos [Photos]

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has wedded Natasha Mariana, a Lebanese-Nigerian woman, in a lavish ceremony in Lagos.

The ceremony, which held at the Syrian mosque in Ikoyi, attracted political figures and captains of industry.

Mariana becomes the second wife of the 60-year-old governor, who is already married with children.

A former minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bounced back to political reckoning by defeating Mohammed Abubakar, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent governor, in the keenly contested Bauchi guber poll.

Below are some photos taken at the wedding ceremony:

 

