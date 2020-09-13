BAT23: Tinubu flags off political movement in Abuja

A political movement, BAT 23, has been flagged-off in Abuja, the nation’s capital to canvas support for the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 general election.

The National Coordinator of the Movement, Umar Inusa, said, during its flag-off at the weekend in Abuja, that the BAT 23, consisted of Tinubu’s supporters who were drawn from across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Inusa explained that the movement was formed to root for Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, Tinubu is a highly experienced leader with the required political tact to take over from where President Muhammadu Buhari would stop in 2023.

“Tinubu is a leader who transforms nothing into something and feeds his people from the riches of what has been so transformed.

“In his time as Lagos state governor, staff salaries, developmental projects, philanthropic activities never stopped.

“Now, think about the bigger picture here.

“If he did that in Lagos and we never heard Lagos state going into recession at the time, what if he had the whole country struggling to manage her abundant resources?

“Let us ponder upon that.

“That is the man of calibre and pedigree, a charismatic and selfless leader we pray to canvass support to pilot the affairs of this nation and take it to the Promised Land,” he added.

Tinubu, with a sight on the nation’s top job, has supported the present government all through and is expecting to be compensated come 2023.

His quest is boosted by the fact that the APC is contemplating zoning the position of the president to the Southern part of the country after a two-term tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is from Katsina State in the Northern part of Nigeria.

But many have raised eyebrows over the prospect of a Tinubu presidency given his refusal to speak up against insecurity and widespread suffering in the country.

