Basketmouth Speaks for Investment in Research of African Herbs, Says Western Pharmaceutical Companies Are Profiting Off Our Sicknesses

Basketmouth is pushing for investment and advancement into research of African herbs and medicine as the West is profiting off our sicknesses.

The comedian wrote a powerful piece on Instagram, urging African leaders that now is the right time to make this investment as our reliance on Western Pharmaceutical product which are not even tested on Africans before they are approved, is a huge source of concern.

Basketmouth noted that he has never heard of African herbs and treatments giving side effects but with Western drugs, this is a given. Therefore, in treating one illness, patients end up with another bringing about huge profits for the pharmaceutical companies.

He captioned the post by listing out a number of health benefits of some of our local plants and herbs.

