Basketmouth Finally, Finally, Apologises for His Rape Jokes

So, Basketmouth is ready to make changes in his life.

The controversial comedian was recently removed from the list of influencers or advocates for HerStoryOurStoryNG, an European Union campaign in partnership with the British Council. And this was because of his long history of rape jokes.

Now, he says he is sorry, however added that he thought he was only “shedding light through humor to the entitled crude and very present behavioral patterns of some African men who equate spending to sexual favors.”

However, he has since realised that “women actually have to face this daily and its harrowing” and it is for this reason he “deeply” apologises.

See the rest of his apology below: