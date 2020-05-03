Basketmouth Celebrates His Daughter Amy: “You are Incredibly Smart.”

Basketmouth has the kindest words for his daughter Amy, who has just turned a year older.
The comedian welcomed Amy with a previous partner, and this was before he married Elsie and welcomed two children –Janelle and Jason– with her.
In his post, he described Amy as smart, incredibly smart.
He said:
Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Amy.
You’re talented, you’re smart.
You are incredibly smart.
And you know how to make me laugh.
Have a wonderful birthday.
Daddy loves you.
