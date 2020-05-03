Basketmouth Celebrates His Daughter Amy: “You are Incredibly Smart.”

Basketmouth has the kindest words for his daughter Amy, who has just turned a year older.

The comedian welcomed Amy with a previous partner, and this was before he married Elsie and welcomed two children –Janelle and Jason– with her.

In his post, he described Amy as smart, incredibly smart.

He said:

Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Amy. You’re talented, you’re smart.

You are incredibly smart.

And you know how to make me laugh.

Have a wonderful birthday.

Daddy loves you.

See the full post below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

