Basketmouth Celebrates His Daughter Amy: “You are Incredibly Smart.”

ukamakaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Basketmouth Celebrates His Daughter Amy: “You are Incredibly Smart.”

Basketmouth has the kindest words for his daughter Amy, who has just turned a year older.

The comedian welcomed Amy with a previous partner, and this was before he married Elsie and welcomed two children –Janelle and Jason– with her.

In his post, he described Amy as smart, incredibly smart.

He said:

Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Amy.

You’re talented, you’re smart.
You are incredibly smart.
And you know how to make me laugh.
Have a wonderful birthday.
Daddy loves you.

See the full post below:

Related Posts

Davido Set to Drop New Album, ‘A Better Time,’ This July

May 3, 2020

Davido Announces His Collaborative Song With Nicki Minaj

May 3, 2020

Latasha Ngwube Calls Out Stranger Who Sent Food to Her House

May 3, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *